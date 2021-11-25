Scarlett Johansson’s great prank on Robert Downey Jr.

Scarlett Johansson teases Robert Downey Jr. in public

The actress Scarlett Johansson is known for bringing life to Natasha romanoff at UCM for almost a decade, making his First apparition on Iron man 2 in 2010. She is not only famous for this, she has been playing roles for many more years and has two Oscar nominations, six Golden Globes and much more.

Recently has been appointed to receive the prize American Cinematheque the past November 18th. So here comes the part where Robert Downey Jr. record a video rendering tribute to the actress for being the 35th winner of the award. Robert begins to read the script prepared by Scarlett Johansson and her husband, comedian Colin Jost, but she realizes that something is wrong and that she is being cheated.

The other thing is, Robert Downey Jr. is REALLY going to commit to a bit. Here he turns down Scarlett Johansson tribute (because all the other Avengers have done it is reason enough to pass) before reading the joke Teleprompter script. pic.twitter.com/29mZrARRe0 – Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) November 19, 2021

Scarlett and Robert they have shared scene several times, like for example in Iron Man 2 or in all the Avengers movies, they even both died in Endgame in order to save the universe. At the moment there is no indication that Robert will return to the MCU, and Scarlett after the controversy with Black Widow he only decided to to work in another position within Marvel, here the news.