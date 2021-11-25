Santiago Giménez sounds again to reinforce the Flock in the Clausura 2022

Canterano, 20 years old, with enviable physical and football qualities, heir to a heavenly legend; Santiago Gimenez has everything to establish itself as a reference of Cruz Azul and assume the role of star forward, of the man who can trust the goalsYet to this day just over two years after his debut in the First Divisionn, it could not be y everything has remained in expectations.

That is why at present, and because of the situation that the club is going through before the possible casualties that he would have in his squad heading to Clausura 2022, especially on the offensive, The Machine is forced to reinforce itself with a renowned attacker, especially if it would have to fill the void that it would leave Jonathan Rodriguez; Santi seems not ready.

It is so that again it returns to take force a possible departure from Cruz Azul, again from the Verde Valle facilities, because Chivas don’t give up and go back to place Santi Giménez as an option to reinforce his attack, especially, after being rejected by Santos last tournament in his intention for wanting to take over the services of Eduardo Aguirre; so he made it known David Medrano.

“One of the priorities of Chivas For the upcoming tournament he is a forward center, however, within the market there are only two possibilities, Eduardo Aguirre and Santiago Gimenez“, revealed the journalist in his column in the Récord newspaper, highlighting the few possibilities that the Herd faces when it comes to finding reinforcements, as it maintains intact its tradition of playing only with Mexicans.

Santi had already closed the door to Chivas

For its part, Santiago Gimenez had already pronounced regarding the possible interest of Chivas, just a month ago, when the first rumors emerged since the Perla Tapatia, ensuring that in his plans was not to reach the flockor, since his great objective was emigrate to football in Europe, however, its scoring quota was very poor this tournament, with only four goals, and his performance was not as expectedSo, for now, the European dream is probably further away than you thought.

“No, I have never considered playing in Chivas, I am one hundred percent in Cruz Azul and from here to jump to Europe. I have a lot of respect for Chivas, for the greatness of the club, they play with Mexican cigars, it’s a very nice club, same as Cruz Azul. They both have history “, confessed in an interview with ESPN, in October.