Santi Giménez and Mudo Aguirre, Chivas’ real options – David Medrano

ONLY TWO OPTIONS

One of the priorities of Chivas For the upcoming tournament he is a forward center, however, within the market there are only two possibilities, Eduardo ‘Mudo’ Aguirre and Santiago ‘Chiquito’ Giménez. The rojiblancos are more inclined to the case of Aguirre, whom they looked for since the last tournament, however, they could not advance much since they wanted it in exchange and offered some elements that did not interest them. Saints. The Guadalajara leadership is already aware that Santos is in a position to negotiate the Mudo, as long as the offer is economic and not an exchange of players. In the case of a possible return of José Juan Macías, the Chivas leaders have no official statement from Getafe and the loan expires until June.

FOLLOW-UP

Among the options analyzed by the directive of the Pachuca As the new coach of the Tuzos, they are struck by Portuguese Renato Paiva, who has done a good job with Independiente del Valle from Ecuador. The Lusitanian knows that there is interest from the Mexican team, but has stated that for now he is focused with his team in the Ecuadorian soccer league, Paiva began as a coach at Setubal in Portugal and later in the lower ranks of Benfica, before being hired by Independiente del Valle, where he has attracted the attention of several teams, including the Tuzos del Pachuca.

WITHOUT DECISION

According to the new Expansion League format, the four teams that advanced directly to the Liguilla will no longer be able to choose a day or game time, and the only advantage is that the Vuelta match will be played in their stadium, and that in the event of a tie, they would advance to the next phase. The decision obeys to seek that the schedules do not overlap with the First Division games, for that reason the eight qualified clubs will have a virtual meeting to see the subject, since it could be the case that one or two series could be play on Tuesday the Idas, and Friday the Laps. Dorados, Morelia, Atlante and Celaya are the four that advanced directly and that will close at home against Tepatitlán, Mérida, Tampico and Leones Negros, respectively.

