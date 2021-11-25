Samsung to build $ 17 billion semiconductor plant in Texas

The South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics will invest 17,000 million dollars in the construction of an advanced semiconductor factory in Texas (USA), the company reported. The announcement comes amid a marked global microprocessor deficit caused by supply disruptions in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The works will cover an area of ​​five million square meters in the town of Taylor and will start in the first half of next year, with the aim of putting the factory into operation at late 2024.

It’s about the higher investment never made by Samsung in one go in the United States, where the company already has more than 20,000 employees.

The project will create more than 2,000 new high-tech jobs, as a direct effect, and thousands of related jobs, the statement said. In addition, the company will finance education programs in the local community, to train professional skills and promote employment opportunities.

The new factory will be only 30 kilometers from another already functional in Austin, which will allow them to share infrastructure and resources.

The global shortage of microchips, determined by the difficulties caused in supply chains by the COVID-19 pandemic, has led market leaders in those lines to expand the geography of their operations. Thus, Samsung’s rivals, Intel and TSMC, announced in recent months plans to open new factories in Arizona. Taiwanese company TSMC intends to build a semiconductor plant in Japan in the meantime.