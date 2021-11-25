Sales of the week in Japan: This has been the debut of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl (11/25/21) – Nintenderos

The lists with the games and consoles that have sold the most during the last seven days in Japan, according to what was shared by Famitsu.

On this occasion, we can see that Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl They have been placed as the best seller of the week in its premiere, as we met this morning. For its part, Nintendo switch it remains the best-selling console again with the OLED model at the top.

Here are the lists:

This Week’s Game Sales (Total Console Sales)

[NSW] Pokemon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 1,395,642 (New) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 39,797 (329,497) [PS4] Battlefield 2042 (Electronic Art, 11/19/21) – 25,268 (New) [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus, 11/11/21) – 22,513 (165,760) [PS5] Battlefield 2042 (Electronic Art, 11/19/21) – 21,637 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 11,822 (2,920,975) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 11,149 (6,945,689) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,084 (2,279,676) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,890 (4,142,150) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 07/12/18) – 8,621 (4,506,739)

Console Sales This Week (Total Console Sales)

OLED Model Switch – 68,796 (377,001) Switch – 60,512 (17,454,460) Switch Lite – 38,470 (4,195,309) PlayStation 5 – 4,134 (988,400) Xbox Series X – 2,203 (69,919) Xbox Series S – 1,219 (52,218) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 365 (1,177,353) PlayStation 4 – 188 (7,818,813) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 173 (188,845)

