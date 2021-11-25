Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas film the Gray Man together

It was only recently that filming for ‘The Gray Man’ began, but the film, produced by the brothers Russo, It has caused a stir, due to the fact that it is shaping up to be the most expensive film in Netflix history.

The cast of ‘The Gray Man’ is bold, the lead couple will be embodied by Ryan gosling and Ana de Armas, who have been captured in the set filming of this film that is expected to be released in 2022.

Inspired by a novel of the same name from 2009, ‘The Gray Man’ has a budget of 200 million dollars, a fact that places it on a par with ‘The Irishman’, which at the time was the most expensive bet on the platform. streaming.

This is the first time that Ryan works with the Russos, who were the scriptwriters responsible for the success of ‘Avengers: Enadgame’. The couple of Eva mendes, who revealed hidden talent about him, seems to feel like a fish in water on the set of ‘The Gray Man’.

The film tells the story of Court Gentry, a former CIA agent nicknamed ‘The Gray Man’, whom Gosling will play. It is a role in which the actor will play a man who has become a hitman.

Meanwhile, among the female cast is Ana de Armas, the beautiful Cuban who has proven to be an ideal Bond girl is also perfect for ‘The Gray Man’, a feature film that many consider carries a lot of the spirit of agent 007 in its plot.

But, Ana and Ryan are not the only great Hollywood stars to participate in this production, and it is that Chris Evans He is also part of the cast of ‘The Gray Man’. Evans, who is an old acquaintance of the Russo brothers, the producers, will play Lloyd Hansen.

So, according to the producers they have advanced, Chris will be the one who wants to put Ryan on the waist, since the former protagonist of the ‘Avengers’ saga, will play another CIA agent. ‘The Gray Man’ will also feature performances by Regé-Jean Page, Wagner moura, Jessica henwick, among others.

The expectation that the immense budget film is great, however, everything seems to indicate that only the initial flag has been given of a production that promises to be among the favorites of those who love action and romance stories.

