Route 204 at 100% in Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl: Pokémon and secrets

The Route 204 It is one of the many Sinnoh routes that we visit on our adventure of Shiny Diamond Pokémon and Shimmering Pearl Pokémon. In this post we are going to show you all Pokémon that you can capture here for your Pokdex, what objects get and more details if needed.

Pokémon that you can capture

Zubat: in the grass (10%).

in the grass (10%). Starly: in the grass (25%).

in the grass (25%). Bidoof: in the grass (25%).

in the grass (25%). Kricketot: in the grass (10%).

in the grass (10%). Shinx: in the grass (15%).

in the grass (15%). Budew: in the grass (25%).

in the grass (25%). Sunkern: using the PokRadar (22%).

using the PokRadar (22%). Ralts: using the PokRadar (21%).

using the PokRadar (21%). Kirlia: using the PokRadar (1%).

using the PokRadar (1%). Psyduck: surfing (90%).

surfing (90%). Golduck: surfing (10%).

surfing (10%). Magikarp: fishing (100%).

fishing (100%). Goldeen: fishing (35%).

fishing (35%). Gyarados: fishing (65%).

fishing (65%). Seaking: fishing (35%).

Route objects