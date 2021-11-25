Route 204 at 100% in Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl: Pokémon and secrets
We show you all the Pokémon that you can capture on Route 204 and the secrets and objects to get in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Don’t leave anything behind!
The Route 204 It is one of the many Sinnoh routes that we visit on our adventure of Shiny Diamond Pokémon and Shimmering Pearl Pokémon. In this post we are going to show you all Pokémon that you can capture here for your Pokdex, what objects get and more details if needed.
Pokémon that you can capture
- Zubat: in the grass (10%).
- Starly: in the grass (25%).
- Bidoof: in the grass (25%).
- Kricketot: in the grass (10%).
- Shinx: in the grass (15%).
- Budew: in the grass (25%).
- Sunkern: using the PokRadar (22%).
- Ralts: using the PokRadar (21%).
- Kirlia: using the PokRadar (1%).
- Psyduck: surfing (90%).
- Golduck: surfing (10%).
- Magikarp: fishing (100%).
- Goldeen: fishing (35%).
- Gyarados: fishing (65%).
- Seaking: fishing (35%).
Route objects
- Antiparalizer: At the beginning of the route, take the path on the right and you will end up finding this object next to a fence.
- Marine incense: At the beginning of the route, go to the pond on the left and surf to reach this object on a small shore.
- Ms PS: Next to the sign of the beginning of the route, Surf in the pond on the right to cross to the other side and collect this object.
- Wake: After exiting the Desolate Path and going up some stairs you will see this object in the middle of the path.
- MT09 (Seed): On the last leg of the route, go down the fenced path on the left (where the two Coach girls are).
- MT78 (Scream): you have to perform Cut in a log at the end of the path, in the upper corner of the northeast.