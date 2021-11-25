Robert Saleh defends trade for Joe Flacco for New York Jets

The Jets head coach described the acquisition of a Super Bowl MVP as “playing for house money,” even though he is inactive for the third time since his trade.

FLORHAM PARK – The recent swap of the New York Jets by the substitute quarterback Joe flacco raised questions at the time of the handover, and those questions have intensified now that Flacco, who said last week that he has not been vaccinated, is in the reservation list / COVID-19.

Although it is expected that Flacco miss the duel on Sunday against the Houston Texans – it will be the third time he has been inactive since the October 25 trade – the head coach Robert Saleh He defended the team’s decision to acquire an unvaccinated quarterback for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Joe Flacco cost the Jets a 2022 sixth-round pick in a trade with the Eagles. Getty Images

“I’ll stick with this forever: when someone offers a sixth-round pick for a player of the caliber of Joe, for me, there is no risk, “he said Saleh this Wednesday. “You’re playing with house money. I’ve said it before. You can go down one place [en el orden de draft] and get back that sixth round seection quickly.

“I know we looked at draft capital, but it’s an easy decision. He’s a proven quarterback, a top quarterback. Super bowl, and record holder, a guy who can call in an offense if he needs to get in there, which happened Sunday. It did a phenomenal job against the pressure system of Miami. That, in itself, is worth its weight in gold. “

FlaccoThe 36-year-old passed for 291 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-17 loss to the Miami dolphins, but he headed back to the bench this week because the rookie Zach Wilson -out the last four games with a knee sprain- has received a medical discharge to start against the Texans.

The Jets (2-8) will sign Josh johnson from the practice squad to act as a substitute, because Flacco and Mike white were placed in the reservation list / COVID-19 on Tuesday.

White tested positive for COVID-19, and has been ruled out for the match. Flacco did not test positive, but was considered close contact. Since he is not vaccinated, Flacco he must test negative for five consecutive days before he is allowed to return to the team. That means you could be discharged on Saturday. Had he been vaccinated, he would have been allowed to stay with the team and train.

Flacco He also had to undergo a five-day entry period at the time of the exchange from the Philadelphia Eagles, which occurred one day after the injury to Wilson. Due to this delay, he did not have enough time to get ready for the October 31 match against the Cincinnati Bengals and, after a short week, neither did the November 4 duel against the Indianapolis Colts.



The Jets they made the exchange for Flacco, an ex Super Bowl MVP for the Baltimore Ravens, because they wanted veteran experience behind Wilson.

During the absence of Wilson, White started three games, beating the Bengals impressively, but losing the next two. He injured his forearm and played just a quarter against the Colts. It was widely assumed that it would initiate against Miami, but Saleh surprised by choosing Flacco.

Flacco I would have been a substitute for Wilson Sunday, but that seems unlikely. Saleh He suggested that it would occur in an emergency situation. He alluded to the feast of Thanksgiving Day, when the number of positive tests can rise. Yes Wilson or Johnson finish in the COVID-19 listthen they could fly to Flacco to Houston on Saturday or Sunday.

“There is a possibility that he will be there on Sunday,” he said. Saleh. “We will continue with Josh Unless this holiday season something else happens, so we’re going to leave that door open. “