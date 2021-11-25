Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Go on a Double Date, Fans Go Wild and Collaboration Rumors Increase | Big Bang

For some time the rumors that a new musical collaboration between Rihanna and Nicki Minaj is close are quite frequent. Rumors that haunt them despite the fact that Barbados continues to be completely immersed in its profitable lingerie business (Savage X Fenty) that has made her the singer who earned the most money last year without having any musical release, no matter how much suffering she causes her fans.

But if the illusion that Rihanna and Nicki Minaj make a new common song has been around for months in the minds of many, what has happened now so that the rumors have completely exploded? Well, nothing more and nothing less than the rapper has surprised with several photographs and videos of a meeting of both in which, in addition, they were not alone!

A meeting of friends as a couple in every rule, this has been the last and much commented meeting between Rihanna and Nicki Minaj. An appointment that they did not want to miss either Kenneth Petty, the husband of the interpreter of Anaconda, neither A $ AP Rocky, the boyfriend of the Barbados. As if that was not enough, in the center of the image that has set off all the alarms Nicki Minaj’s baby is found, between the two couples and all of them sitting on the sofa in the purest style The Serrano.

A “meeting of Caribbean girls”, as he has called it Minaj making reference both to the origins of the singer of umbrella like yours, in Trinidad and Tobago, which has given much to talk about. In addition, they have not only shared the family stamp, but Nicki minaj He has also published a couple of much more informal videos in which Also appears Majesty, Rihanna’s niece. Come on, the singers shared a full-fledged family reunion.

With the parade Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 about to be held (it will be next September 24) does not seem the right time for Rihanna she’s ready to release new music after so long making her audience wait. Let us also remember that her parade is a show in itself and that last year it featured performances like the one from the very same Rosalia. However, you just have to take a look at the rest of the Instagram of Nicki minaj To verify that this meeting may not be as recent as it seems, since the rapper has shared photos with the same outfit and with her husband in previous days. Could it be that they want to tell us something?

The fans are clear about it. Taking into account that Rihanna and Nicki Minaj they have already shared two songs together, Raining men in 2010 and Fly in 2011, (and if we think about the saying that “there are no two without three”), the bets point directly to a possible single of both artists in which A $ AP Rocky also participates. Theory that makes a lot more sense after Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky were “caught” recording a video clip.

Of course, at the moment they are just illusions and it will be time who confirms if a new musical success comes from here.