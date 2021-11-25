Renewable energies: they will grant loans to SMEs to incorporate solar panels and lithium batteries

The proposal is aimed at small and medium-sized companies with a consumption of 300 kW or more.

The energy company Enel X and Banco Santander announced on Tuesday an alliance in which they will go out to offer SMEs -of more than 300 kilowatts (kw) – the provision and financing for the purchase of solar panels and lithium batteries among other efficiency solutions to accelerate the energy transition of local SMEs.

Enel X -company of the Italian Grupo Enel controlling the distributor Edesur- will be in charge of the design of energy efficiency solutions through the provision of solar panels and lithium batteries tailored to each of the clients under the “turnkey” mode, while the entity will provide financing for terms of between 4 and 5 years, both in dollars and pesos.

Both companies plan to achieve in 2022 some 50 energy conversion operations for an added value of USD 35 million, which will allow their customers to replace conventional sources with clean sources to generate savings in electricity rates and efficiency in consumption.

The proposal is aimed at small and medium-sized companies with a consumption starting from 300 kW, that through the implementation of photovoltaic energy they can have a clean source for their own consumption, which is applicable to many productive sectors linked to agriculture, industry, transport or logistics.

The projects from 300 kW to which Enel X and Santander are targeting will require an investment of USD 300,000 and according to the client, it could be extended to USD 2 million, for which in all cases the client may obtain financing for up to 70% of the total

In the technical aspect that Enel X will attend to, the service will be national in scope so it can be carried out with clients of any distributor.

In addition to the provision of solar panels and integration to the electrical system, companies will be able to complement their energy management through efficient solutions in lighting, air conditioning and other processes.

In that framework, Santander bank will offer financing conditions for this operation with terms of 4 to 5 years in different currencies, at a variable rate or with a UVA update, but with adjustments to the needs and profile of each client, in what it called a “customized financing” tied to the profile of the investment made.

The idea is that a good part of the repayment comes from the energy savings of the client’s electricity account, so a grace period of one year is added to allow time for that investment recovery that can be estimated at USD 1,000 per every 1 kw installed.

