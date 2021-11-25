rebellious spirit in ‘chic’ code

As a bracelet on the chin, resting on the lips, adjusted to the nose, around the eyes, or running to the forehead, this is how jewelry is now worn, a trend that actress Angelina Jolie has already joined.

Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Madonna are some of the celebrities who have dared with this trend of rebellious spirit in a “chic” key, as shown on their website by Spanish designers Anthya Tirado and Jordi Enrique, founders of MAM.

This creative tandem proposes futuristic designs with sustainable materials, facial jewels that offer infinite combinations and that can be worn as desired.

Pieces that break stereotypes and show that trends have no limits. “We love fashion and freedom of expression and creation, but we also want to speak out in defense of this great blue planet that we call home,” explain these designers who defend ethical and sustainable fashion.

This idea of ​​facial jewelry has been seen in music videos by artists such as Beyoncé or Rosalía, but also on the catwalk: Givenchy, several seasons ago, presented a collection in which an army of models wore different pieces on the different parts of the face.

However, few imagined that this fashion would become so pervasive that it would hit the streets with authority as demonstrated by Angelina Jolie who, for the world premiere of the film Eternals in Los Angeles, wore a gold cuff that hugged the chin and lower lip .

A design created by Texan Nina Berenato, which the actress combined with gold hoop earrings and a Greek-inspired olive green Balmain design.

This bracelet, handcrafted and made of 14-karat gold, “can be easily molded to the face and is secured inside the mouth behind the lip,” details the firm on its website that sells it for $ 50 (about $ 44). euros).