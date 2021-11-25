Ranking Netflix in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Wednesday, November 24

The transmission platform Netflix makes it easy for your subscribers the list of the 10 most viewed movies in Spain. If you want to know which are the most successful film productions in terms of audience, you simply must scroll to the corresponding section on your website or app.

1. Baytown Outlaws

A woman (Longoria) hires the services of three somewhat mindless brothers to rescue her son from her ex-husband (Thornton), whom she considers a bad father.

2. Red alert

When Interpol sends out a “Red Alert”, it means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gadot & Reynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen.

3. If I were rich

Santi is a young man in distress who, overnight, becomes rich. Very rich. The problem is, the “best” thing you can do is not tell your friends. And much less your partner, of course.

Four. The last witch hunter

In the midst of the war of the witches against the humans, the witch hunters are ready to stop them. One of these brave hunters is Kaulder (Vin Diesel), who manages to kill the all-powerful Witch Queen, thus decimating her devoted followers. However, before dying, this evil witch manages to curse Kaulder with the gift of immortality. In this way, the hunter will see all his loved ones die, separating from his beloved wife and daughter and remaining alone as the years go by. Decade after decade, Kaulder will continue to search for and kill witches, while he never stops missing his late wife and daughter for a second. One of his greatest enemies is Belial (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), an evil sorcerer whom he tries to stop with the help of the young good witch Chloe (Rose Leslie).

5. Jack Reacher: Never go back

Major Susan Turner, leader of Reacher’s former military unit, is falsely accused of treason. Jack Reacher will have to get her out of prison and discover the truth behind a government conspiracy to clear their names and save their lives. During the escape, Reacher will discover a secret from his past that could change his life forever. Sequel to “Jack Reacher” (2012).

6. The Croods

The film is set in prehistoric times, where Crug leads his family beyond the comfort of their home after it is destroyed by a major earthquake. While trying to travel through the unknown and terrifying world, they meet a nomad who captivates his clan, especially his older sister, with his modern mind.

7. Princess Refill

When they steal a priceless heirloom, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist Fiona’s help to retrieve it … and rekindle the sparks of a Christmas romance.

8. Jason bourne

Jason Bourne has recovered his memory, but that does not mean that the most lethal agent of the elite corps of the CIA knows everything. Twelve years have passed since Bourne was last operating in the shadows. What has happened since then? You still have many questions to answer. In the midst of a turbulent world, plagued by economic crisis and financial collapse, cyber warfare and in which several secret organizations fight for power, Jason Bourne unexpectedly re-emerges at a time when the world is faces unprecedented instability. From a dark and tortured place, Bourne will resume his search for answers about his past.

9. We have become extinct!

Op and Ed, two adorable donut-shaped animals, flummels, accidentally travel back in time from 1835 to present-day Shanghai. There they discover traffic, trans fats and, worst of all, that flummels are already extinct. It’s up to this awkward couple to save themselves and their species … and, just maybe, change the course of history.

10. The Addams Family 2: The Great Getaway

The Addams get tangled up in crazier adventures and get caught up in hilarious confrontations with all kinds of unsuspecting characters.

