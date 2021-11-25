Ranking iTunes in Chile: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Wednesday, November 24

Get the most out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it in the search for the best movies, use the tools that this platform gives you. streaming.

iTunes has a list with the best of its cinematographic offer, where they are ordered according to the preference of the users. The most interesting thing is that this ranking updates in real time. Instead of wasting your time, take advantage of your previous minutes to make yourself something to eat.

These are the 10 most searched movies in Chile:

1. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and the best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

2. The Croods: A New Era

After leaving their cave, the Croods meet their biggest threat since they left: another family named Betterman, who claim and prove to be better and evolved. Grug becomes suspicious of Betterman’s parents, Phil and Hope, as they secretly plan to separate their daughter Eep with her loving boyfriend Guy to make sure their daughter Dawn has a loving and intelligent partner to protect her.

3. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

Four. Ghostbusters II

Five years have passed since the Ghostbusters last went into action. Dr. Peter Venkman, a noted parapsychologist with persuasive charms, has been relegated to the emcee of a television program discussing psychic phenomena. Ray Stantz and his colleague Winston Zeddemore make their living entertaining children at children’s parties, and technological wizard Egon Spengler continues his research on the effects of human emotions on the psychomagnetic energy field. Dana Barrett’s relationship with Venkman dissolved; she married another man and had a son, but the marriage failed. Now Dana lives alone in New York, raising her eight-month-old baby Oscar and working as a picture restorer at the Manhattan Museum of Art, alongside an eccentric expert on paintings from the Romantic period, Janosz Poha. Everything seems normal until Oscar’s stroller rolls on its own and enters the dangerous traffic of the city.

5. Ghostbusters

Manhattan, New York. After almost thirty years without hearing from them, the ghosts and demons have once again escaped from the underworld to destroy the city. This time a new team of Ghostbusters, made up of a group of four women, is ready to take down any spectral threat.

6. Snake Eyes: The Origin

GI JOE: Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding. Snake Eyes is a lonely and tenacious warrior who joins the ancient Japanese clan of the Arashikage after saving the life of the clan’s heir. Upon arriving in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior and give him something he always wanted: a home. But, by revealing the secrets about his past, they will put Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty to the test, even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him.

7. Hidden passenger

Captain Maude Gardner, is a World War II pilot capable of crossing flights in a B-17, an authentic flying fortress of enormous size. Captain Gardner is entrusted with carrying totally secret documents in a B-17, but the journey will not be easy when she has to face a series of evil presences that inhabit the plane.

8. The Knot Killer

Tyler’s reputation falls apart when the girl he likes finds bondage porn in his dad’s truck and thinks it’s his. Outcast by his group of friends, he is attracted to Kassi, an orphan obsessed with the Clovehitch killer, a serial killer fond of the “clove hitch” who terrorized the town before disappearing without a trace. Tyler will discover more photos in his father’s truck and fear the worst.

9. After: lost souls

When Tessa makes the most important decision of her life, everything changes. The secrets that come to light about her and Hardin’s family jeopardize their relationship and their future together. Tessa’s life begins to fall apart and nothing will be as before. Although she knows that Hardin loves her, these two lost souls are surrounded by jealousy, hatred … and forgiveness. Until now, love was enough to keep your relationship afloat, but is it really still worth it?

10. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But, as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

