Ralf Rangnick is chosen by Manchester United

Manchester United have reached an agreement to hire as interim manager Ralf rangnick, the man who led Schalke 04 to the German Cup and led RB Leipzig to the Bundesliga.

Rangnick, 63, will replace Michael Carrick, according to anticipated The Athletic, and will leave his current position as sports director of Lokomotiv Moscow.

He will sign a contract until the end of the season and then he will remain two more seasons in a managerial position. The hiring will become official once Lokomotiv gives the go-ahead for Rangnick’s departure and his work permit is formalized.

With the arrival of Rangnick, speculation that placed Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane or Ernesto Valverde as potential substitutes for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford ends.