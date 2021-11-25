Price of the dollar today, November 24, unstoppable and weak peso

Today Wednesday, November 24, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 21,4080 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. In this session, the greenback continues to gain ground while the peso continues to depreciate. According to the Banxico registry, at the close of this session the spot interbank dollar ended at 21.4472 pesos per unit, this is 21.97 cents above its final price of the day yesterday.

There are five sessions in a row in which the Mexican peso falls in the exchange rate against the dollar, representing an accumulated loss of 77.84 cents. In addition, the greenback has already exceeded the barrier of 21 pesos per unit for two consecutive days.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.4472 – Sale: $ 21.4472

: Buy $ 21.4472 – Sale: $ 21.4472 HSBC : Buy: $ 21.06 – Sale: $ 21.80

: Buy: $ 21.06 – Sale: $ 21.80 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.75 – Sale: $ 21.96

: Buy: $ 20.75 – Sale: $ 21.96 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.78 – Sale: $ 21.68

Buy: $ 20.78 – Sale: $ 21.68 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.75

Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.75 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 22.50

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 22.50 IXE: Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.75

Buy: $ 20.35 – Sale: $ 21.75 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.00 Monex: Buy: $ 21.05 – Sale: $ 22.05

Buy: $ 21.05 – Sale: $ 22.05 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80

Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 21.80 Santander: Buy: $ 20.47 – Sale: $ 22.03

Buy: $ 20.47 – Sale: $ 22.03 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.92 – Sale: $ 21.93

Buy: $ 20.92 – Sale: $ 21.93 Banregio: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 22.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 57,083.5 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.98 pesos, for $ 28.53 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

