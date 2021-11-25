Precision Medicine, in the IDIS Innovation Committee

Patricia Mohedano, Lucía Sáenz, Enrique Grande, Marta Villanueva and Ángel de Benito.

The global population is growing, people are living longer than ever and the prevalence of chronic diseases; For these reasons it is necessary to carry out a profound transformation, and thus be able to meet health care demands, optimize patient outcomes, and improve drug development efficiency to deliver faster and more affordable treatments.

On this premise, a new session of the Innovation Committee of the Institute for the Development and Integration of Healthcare (IDIS Foundation), in which Patricia Mohedano, Personalized Healthcare Partner of Roche Farma, and Lucía Sáenz, Healthcare System Partner of Roche Farma, offered the company’s perspective on how data, technology and analytics can be leveraged to promote research and clinical care of patients.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that personalized medicine is an approach that places the patient at the center of complex healthcare systems and that this type of medicine currently takes on a special role in Oncology, encompassing 70 percent of custom products in development. As an example, it can be noted that, thanks to the data and knowledge obtained, today we can speak of an early and personalized diagnosis, a care plan adapted to each patient, rapid access to interventions and monitoring and remote care tailored to the needs of each one.

For his part, Enrique Grande, head of the MD Anderson Madrid Oncology Service, made a review about the relevance of precision medicine in this area, which tries to improve the response to cancer treatment, integrating molecular information and providing patients with the therapeutic option that best suits their particular conditions. In addition, it also allows the design of therapies aimed at very rare and specific genomic alterations of each patient.

He also presented the parameters determined by the Dipcan study, an analysis that includes 2,000 patients with metastatic cancer to be developed in the Phase I Clinical Trials Unit of the MD Anderson hospital in Madrid. This study involves the elaboration of a systematized clinical history, a total magnetic resonance, also counting on the information that the different omics can offer, all of this analyzed using artificial intelligence.

“Betting on initiatives that improve clinical results is, without a doubt, a measure of improvement in the efficiency and quality of life of patients and personalized and precision medicine goes in this line -marta Villanueva and Ángel de Benito have assured , general director and general secretary of the IDIS Foundation- and, therefore, an aspect of special interest for our entity, since the IDIS Foundation supports through its Manifesto for Better Health the need to implement strategic plans based on this precision medicine ”.