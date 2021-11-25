Pfizer Scientific Institute Distinguishes Medicine Graduate – Point U

Six years ago Eugenia Margarita Ramos Dávila began studies of Industrial Engineering in Saltillo (Coahuila), where she is from, a project that she abandoned after making the decision to enter the School of Medicine (FACMED) of the UANL.

Due to her academic achievements, she received an application by the FACMED as a candidate to receive the Academic Excellence Recognitionawarded by the Pfizer Scientific Institute (ICP) since 2008; distinction that was given to him in a ceremony that took place on November 3 virtually from Mexico City, and in which 83 medical students were awarded nationally.

Pfizer Scientific Institute honors a graduate of Medicine

This event was headed by the President and Director of the IPC, Constanza Losada; the President of the Mexican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine (AMFEM), Dr. Jorge Eugenio Valdez García; and the former Secretary of Health and researcher, José Ángel Córdova Villalobos; the students were awarded a diploma and a medal which they will receive at a later date.

Delivery, discipline and vocation

Eugenia Margarita Ramos Dávila, 26, maintains that the decision to enter the Faculty of Medicine at UANL came after analyzing her options for university studies, finding out that the academic program covers more years of internship and that it involved a good practice part.

In an interview, she recognized herself as obsessive and apprehensive in her actions, and assured that this has led her to be disciplined. From his admission to the FACMED, he remembers that he loved what he read, what he studied, everything seemed very interesting to him.

These two things together led me to pursue the best results. Especially because I am very aware that my only responsibility was to be a student, compared to my classmates who had to work to pay for their studies, so I was disrespectful not to do my best, so that led me to look for the best results”. Eugenia Margarita Ramos Dávila Graduated from the Faculty of Medicine



He found as one more motivation to think about his future patients, “at the end of the day the goal is to be a doctor and that involves treating people, a good incentive was to think that everything he was doing was to be a good figure in which people will place their trust ”.

Beyond excellence

Ramos Dávila, who graduated in January 2020 holding the first place of the generation and thanks to this he obtained the UANL Academic Excellence AwardHe said that he always tried to get involved in other areas beyond the study of his subjects.

Academics was my priority, but I tried to get involved in teaching environments, throughout the career I was an instructor in the Anatomy departments (4 years) and the rest I was in Internal Medicine (in Diagnostic Imaging), I think that complemented my training in an important way “. Eugenia Margarita Ramos Dávila



“And since I started my career I was looking to get involved in research projects, but it did not bear fruit until I did my Social Service with Dr. José Carlos Jaime, who placed a lot of trust in me and it was when the efforts paid off that I began to do five years ago, ”he shared.

In the Hematology Department of the “Dr. José Eleuterio González ”, Eugenia Margarita Ramos carried out her Social Service and in which she was able to write scientific articles related to immune thrombositopenia and leukemias, guided by Dr. José Carlos Jaime.

“And being the year we are in a pandemic, we focus our work on the protocol for transplant patients; of course it is an extra effort to get involved in other activities, but I was always surrounded by excellent teammates.