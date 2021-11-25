Patty López de la Cerda gets the applause thanks to OnlyFans

Mexico.- The new Patty López de la Cerda is making a lot of noise and it is that with her physical change the driver dared to start in the world of OnlyFans that a little over a month after starting it is already one of the spoiled to the point that the same company rewarded her with some pretty flirty items that she has now modeled for her loyal followers who have given her back the desire to look spectacular with herself and for all who visit your profile.

Through your account Instagram Patty López de la Cerda first shared a post where she appears wearing a Swimwear made by OnlyFans and that can be known because the name of the company is all over the outfit, this made its fans very active who since they saw it published they released their best compliments to what for them is one of the best content creators for the platform.

“If they had told me that I was going to feel and see like this 6 months ago, I would never have believed it,” were the words of Patty López de la Cerda, alluding that in a very short time she had an athletic figure that was very pleasant for her to the point that it was decided to open her OnlyFans, in addition to the insistence of her followers who never stopped encouraging her and that everything seems to indicate that the trial month in the app has already been renewed and that she will be in it for longer.

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: These foreigners stood out arriving at Liguilla for the first time

This is how spectacular Patty modeled one of her gifts | Photo: Instagram

Patty López de la Cerda, in addition to that daring swimsuit, received more items such as sweatshirts, pants, cap, stickers and many other things, of course everything identified as from the company so that she can do more promotion of the same. Right now the Mexican is one of the happiest for everything that is happening to her, from having a dream figure, to how loved she is in networks, and without forgetting the large amount of money she has made in such a short time .

Just a few hours ago, Patty López de la Cerda, before letting her fans know that there were surprises like the ones mentioned, gave a taste of what she hopes to do in the next few days and is planning a trip to the beach And that was confirmed just with that message, “We are almost going to the beach” and in addition to the publications of photos of her in a very striking red swimsuit.

Patty López de la Cerda prepares a trip to the beach in a few days | Photo: Instagram

Patty López de la Cerda has found a new direction for her life after the difficult moments that happened a few months ago, that and her physical condition had her very discouraged until she could find the motivation and decided to make the change and now she is triumphing at the top of social networks.