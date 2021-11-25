Palazzo pants triumph as the most elegant garment and Selena Gomez proves it – New Woman

Selena Gomez is one of the most influential celebrities among young womenAs not only does she have great artistic talent as an actress and singer, but her life story has inspired millions of people around the world.

The singer too has known how to set trends in the world of fashion And this is how every look that appears to be becomes a topic of conversation among admirers and fashion experts.

Selena isn’t afraid to experiment with all kinds of styles ranging from elegant and classic, to casual and completely relaxed.

In this way, the artist has managed to set a trend among all her fans and is considered an influential figure in the world of fashion thanks to her outfits.

This was demonstrated in a recent publication he made on his Intagram profile, in which shared the cover of Entrepreneur magazine.

The famous appeared with total black style made up of a long sleeve blouse and turtleneck, combined with a Palazzo trousers cut at the waist.

The outfit was complemented with classic black shoes, hairstyle completely collected and some quite striking golden earrings.

Selena Gomez is not afraid of changes in looks

The former Disney girl has shown that she is not afraid to make changes to her look And this is how we have seen her with all kinds of haircuts, shades and hairstyles, which has shown that everything looks incredible.

In the last few months, Selena has dazzled with various hair looks, among which the blonde, midi and extra-long styles stand out, each one of them made her dazzle to the fullest.

In recent seasons, bob hair has become one of the most desired options by women, since it is a style that enhances the features and allows you to dazzle with different hairstyles.

Selena showed that this look will continue in trend during the last months of the year, as well as for 2022, as he wore it, he made it clear that it is one more success for his list.

In images shared through social networks, you can see Selena with her classic bob hair, completely straight and split in the middle.