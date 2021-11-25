Ozuna and Kali Uchis will cover ‘América’ of ‘West Side Story’ | Music

This Christmas the highly anticipated version of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg. The famous director wanted to bring this classic from the world of musicals back to the big screen. For the occasion, he has two enormous talents as protagonists: Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler.

Now that there is only a month left for the premiere, It has been announced that Ozuna and Kali Uchis will be on the film’s soundtrack. The two artists will perform one of the main themes of the film: Another Day In America.

It is one of the best-known songs in the musical and whose melody has appeared in several films. Now, it is up to the Colombian and the American to make it theirs. The best known version of this song is the one performed by Rita Moreno in the 1961 musical.

Rita gave life to Anita, one of the protagonists of the film, and sang in America all the benefits that the United States had. Meanwhile, Bernardo’s character responds to his praise with criticism of American racism, saying that life smiles at you in that country if you are white.

How could this version be?

Taking into account that Ozuna is a Colombian artist and Kali Uchis is an American of Colombian origin, possibly the former takes the role of Bernardo and the latter that of Anita.

Of course, we are sure that they will give it an urban touch, bringing the theme that triumphed in 1961 to the present. In addition, we would not be surprised if they were encouraged to change some verses of the original lyrics.

At the moment, Kali has been the only one who has spoken about this song. He has done it at the 2021 American Music Awards that were held just a few days ago.

Of course, the song can already be reserved through Universal Music on Spotify and Apple Music. The film can be seen in theaters from December 10.