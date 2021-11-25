OnePlus 10 Pro features leaked and improves, but little

The new ones Pixel 6 and Google’s Pixel 6 Pro seem to be drawing the attention of Android fans away from OnePlus, but this brand could be a few months away from stealing everyone’s eyes again with its new flagship, if the leaks are confirmed.

Competing against new devices from Google and other brands is the OnePlus 10 Pro, a new device whose technical specifications have been completely leaked on the web by 91Mobiles in association with ever-reliable phone leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (who calls himself @OnLeaks).

If the leaks prove real, the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is expected to launch in early 2022 in China ahead of a global launch, will be a minor update to the OnePlus 9 Pro, one of the best Android phones of 2021. It will have a 6.7-inch QHD + screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, which on paper looks identical to the OnePlus 9 Pro panel, but is said to have curved edges similar to those of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

On the back of the OnePlus 10 Pro there is a square camera module that is integrated into the left side of the device. In that module are three cameras that include a 48 MP main sensor, a 50 MP ultra wide angle lens and an 8 MP telephoto lens. On the front there is a 32 MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus 9 Pro (left) and OnePlus 9 (right) compared to the 2020 Galaxy S20 + (center). Photo : Sam Rutherford / Gizmodo.

Those who have been on the lookout for the OnePlus 10 Pro rumors will be disappointed by the lack of a periscope lens for taking telephoto photos. Samsung, Honor and Motorola brought this advanced camera technology to their latest flagship smartphones, br giving users the flexibility to get up close to distant subjects with a (hybrid) zoom of up to 100x in some cases.

Without the additional lens, OnePlus will need to excel at photo processing to keep up with its stiff competition. That said, it will be interesting to see how the partnership between OnePlus and the Swedish luxury camera and sensor company has evolved. Hasselblad since it was announced shortly before the launch of the OnePlus 9. A year later, Hasselblad may have had enough time to influence the quality of the cameras on OnePlus phones.

For years, OnePlus has not been able to compete with the best phone cameras from Apple, Google, and Samsung. And it would be for this that the company invested more than 150 million dollars in its “continuous search to offer the best camera experience for smartphones”.

Inside, the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature Qualcomm’s latest Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 SoC (a chip that, until now, has been known as the Snapdragon 898), which is expected to be announced at the end of November. Accompanying the new chip are 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

A noteworthy upgrade is the 5,000 mAh battery, up from the 4,500 mAh battery in the previous model. We can expect at least a full day of battery life considering the OnePlus 9 Pro performed well in our tests. The OnePlus charging speeds are some of the best on the market, so it’s a shame that this latest leak doesn’t give us any details about it, only that it could come with record charging speeds of 125W.

Going back to design, the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a hole in the upper left corner of the screen for the front camera. The iPhone-style alert or mute control and power button are said to be on the right edge, with the volume rocker on the left side. At the bottom are a USB-C port and a speaker grille.

OnePlus, once the favorite of Android phone brands, is going through a difficult transition phase, from offering very attractive options with very interesting specifications, to high-end models with prices similar to those of the iPhone and Galaxy. flagships. Now that Google has priced its Pixel 6 devices very attractively, OnePlus faces an uphill battle to convince Android users that their phones still have one of the best values ​​on the market.