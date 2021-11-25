“Nobody loves me,” the 6-year-old boy shouted hours before he was allegedly killed by his father

Shocking audio recordings captured the moment when a six-year-old boy yelled “nobody loves me”, hours before he was allegedly murdered by his father and stepmother.

Thomas Hughes, 29, and Emma Tustin, 32, are accused of killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes at his home in Solihull, West Midlands, last June.

The boy suffered a fatal brain injury after being subjected to a campaign of cruelty that amounted to the “medical definition of child torture,” the court heard.

Arthur was poisoned with salt, deprived of food, and forced to stand for 14 hours a day before his death, jurors were told.

Arthur’s audio was played at Coventry Crown Court on Tuesday, along with video showing the boy struggling to move his Avengers duvet and pillow after being forced to sleep in the living room for the fifth day. consecutive.

The boy was later killed when Tustin struck his head “repeatedly against a hard surface,” it is alleged.

In audio recordings released alongside the video by West Midlands Police, Arthur is heard crying “no one wants me” and “no one is going to feed me.”

Hughes and Tustin deny murdering Arthur, as well as various charges of child cruelty.

Arthur’s uncle, Blake Hughes, told the court last month that Arthur burst into tears after claiming that Tustin had pushed him against a wall and called him “ugly.”

Blake recounted: “He said his mother didn’t love him and had abandoned him. Then he started crying. He kept saying that no one loved him.”

Tustin would send Hughes voice notes of Arthur crying every time he left the house and he would reply with messages like “dig Arthur’s grave,” jurors were told.

He also sent text messages saying he would take the “damn jaw off his shoulders,” it is alleged.

Earlier this week, Hughes admitted that he also used “pressure points on Arthur’s neck to discipline him” after watching online videos of police brutality in the United States.

He said he used these pressure points for “about 10 to 15 seconds” to “help discipline him.”

Prosecutor Jonas Hankin claimed that the couple systematically abused Arthur physically and verbally to cause him “significant harm and suffering.”

Hankin previously told the court: “Neither of us can begin to justify what they did to him. Arthur was a helpless child who was completely dependent on them for his well-being.

“Arthur became the target of systematic ridicule, abuse and cruelty designed to cause him significant physical and mental suffering for reasons that are incomprehensible.”

Arthur was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and his life support was turned off in intensive care at 1 a.m. on June 17.

Hughes and Tustin, from Shirley, West Midlands, deny Arthur’s murder.

The trial continues.

