Nicolas Cage’s First 100 Films: Celebrate the Myth, Praise the Man, Share the Legend

PACO: To the nines. I’ve never seen this photo and I’m already in love. Very trendy Nic, with the latest model drilled toupee, profiled-but-not-dyed beard and his favorite sunglasses. Probably in some sarao de lujetis held on the beach of an Italian six-star hotel. Five hours later he will be shirtless singing La Donna e Mobile on a table or, perhaps, alone in front of the sea receiving a telephone row from his last wife. The time has come to get into another shoot.

TORÏO: Elegance, style, presence, knowing how to be. Cage is able to maintain the type in any film production as well as in real life, even if he is somewhere in between chill out Ibizan and open-air industrial estate.

TORÏO: For each momentous moment in human history, there is a specific frame in Nicolas Cage’s filmography that serves to illustrate it sentimentally. For example, this image of The rock it symbolizes that moment in the future when the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic ends.

PACO: The ecstasy of Saint Nicolas. The high point of Nic’s career in Hollywood, starring in one of the craziest action scenes in history (okay, with permission from With Air). Drawing him at this time is fatal to me, he is like bland handsome, it never works out for me.