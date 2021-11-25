Nicolas Cage accused Seth Rogen of stealing his idea for the Green Hornet movie villain

Prepare to hear a story that you will probably find more entertaining than the movie itself. Green hornet. It turns out that as part of the promotion of his new book, Yearbook, Seth Rogen recounted that Nicolas Cage accused him of stealing the strange idea he proposed for the villain of that 2011 film.

As you may recall, Rogen wrote and starred in the Green Hornet movie, so the comedian was also involved in the casting and particularly in conversation with Cage for the role of the villain.

“First, he said, ‘I want to get hair tattooed on my head. I’ll be a bald guy with hair tattooed on my head. And I want big Edward Robinson lips. ‘ And we said ok. We were trying to understand it “, Rogen recounted during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “And then we got a call a few days later, where he said, ‘I don’t want to do the hair tattoo for the movie because I think I might want to do it in real life.’ I remember laughing hysterically on the phone and then I stopped and realized it was not a joke. “

Although according to Rogen’s memories the initial conversations were quite unusual, the weirdest thing came when the actor proposed another version of the villain.

“He was proposed as a white Jamaican, basically, which caused a lot of alarms to go off for us,” said Rogen. “It’s not that a white Jamaican guy is bad, but doing the accent and all of that seemed like a world of trouble.”

That proposal led to a meeting between the film’s producers, Rogen and Cage, where the actor performed a monologue to demonstrate his Jamaican accent. The problem? According to Rogen, what Cage did was “not in the script and had nothing to do with the script.” In fact, the comedian believes that Cage had no idea of ​​the film’s details and was only focused on his potential and troublesome villain.

Thus things obviously did not go well and after the awkward reception of his monologue Cage would have abruptly left the meeting. However, that was not the end of this story.

Okay Rogen, some time later he met again with Cage and now the actor from Counter face believed that he had spread his idea of ​​the Jamaican villain and that had shaped the character of James Franco in Spring Breakers.

“Right away he said, ‘Did you tell James about that meeting we had? The Jamaica meeting? (…) because that Spring Breakers guy, is he based on the character I made for you? ‘ And I said, ‘No, absolutely not! I think it was actually based on a rapper from Florida. ‘” Rogen said. “Clearly he didn’t believe me, that was obvious. At best, I’d say he was suspicious. “

From this story it can be inferred that Nicolas Cage would be as strange a guy in person as in his movies. In fact, Rogen started his account by saying: “There are a lot of Nicolas Cage, and you don’t know what Nicolas Cage you’re going to get. There is the Nicolas Cage of. There’s the Nicolas Cage from Face / off. There’s Nicolas Cage from Leaving Las Vegas … there’s a wide range of Nicolas Cages out there. “