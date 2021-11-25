Nick Chavez says goodbye to Nintendo after more than 10 years in the company with this message – Nintenderos

Here comes an interesting message related to Nintendo itself. In this case, it comes from Nick chavez, who has recently left the company after more than ten years with it.

In the text that we leave you below, we can read his farewell message after leaving the company. Remember that this was already confirmed a few weeks ago with the California and Toronto site closures from Nintendo, so that Chavez would now go on to work with the KFC and Yum brands.

Here it is:

Friday was my last day with @NintendoAmerica. I am grateful for my time playing, learning and working with the best. Nintendo brings entertainment and smiles to people around the world. It is an honor for me to have been a part of that mission for the last 11.5 years. Many thanks to my co-workers and friends from Kyoto to Redmond and RWC for the amazing journey. On my first day, we supported Super Mario Galaxy 2; on my last one, we released Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. In between, we had Wii, 3DS, Wii U, and Switch. I can’t imagine a better career together. I will remain a #Nintendo fan and gamer forever. And I wish my Nintendo team; our agency, media, business partners and retailers; and especially Nintendo gamers and fans, joy, happiness, success, magic and fun. The best is yet to come. Devon Pritchard, Nintendo of America (NOA) executive vice president of business affairs and publisher relations, will assume interim leadership of sales, marketing and communications. Pritchard will oversee the strategy and execution of sales and marketing and communications in the United States and Canada.

