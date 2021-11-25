NI MESSI NI CRISTIANO: Frank Lampard chose the best footballer of all history

Frank Lampard Not only did he change his speech in the direct duel between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (now he gives the Portuguese monster the advantage), he also changed his position in the debate about who is the best footballer of all time.

Although there are a lot of interviews – and even posts on his social networks – in which he places the current 30 of PSG as the GOAT, this time, in a dynamic of quick questions with Gary Neville to Overlap, Chelsea’s all-time top scorer stayed with Diego Armando Maradona.

LAMPARD: “THE BEST IN HISTORY IS MARADONA”

“I am still a Maradona man. Those years, between 1986 and 1990, even with the theme of La Mano De Dios, I was just mesmerized by it. There was something magical about him.

Surely he continues to feel a lot of admiration and respect for the current 10 of the Argentine National Team. However, for some strange reason, he decided to transform his speech. Being November 2021, it is more of Cristiano than of Messi and, in addition, he thinks that Maradona is the greatest in the history of the game. We will see if he maintains this line, or if he soon adjusts / qualifies his assessment.

Undefeated data. Diego Armando Maradona was world champion in Mexico 1986 with one of the most impressive individual performances since soccer is played. He recorded 5 goals and 5 assists in 7 games. He scored and assisted in the group stage. It became the quarterfinals. He scored a goal in the semifinals. And he attended the final. Total genius.

Did you know…? Diego Armando Maradona lived the best stage of his career at club level with the Napoli jersey. After a turbulent time at FC Barcelona, ​​he ended up in Italy and guided the southern club to the top of Calcio. Two-time Serie A champion, Coppa Italia champion, Supercoppa champion and UEFA Cup champion. Indelible mark.