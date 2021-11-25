New game from the creators of Pokémon Go to catch Bitcoins

Image : Fold.

“Catch them now!” It said that emblematic song dubbed into Spanish in Latin America from the original series of Pokemon, and catching pokémon is something that many of us have done countless times over the years in Pokemon go. But now, the company behind this game has a new title, and this time what you’re catching is Bitcoins.

Niantic, creators of Pokemon go, have worked together with a company called Fold, responsible for cryptocurrency debit cards, on a new game called Fold AR, which invites the player to search for blocks and virtual objects in the real world and touch them on the phone screen, in search of prizes. In the same style of Pokemon go, but without pokémon but with blocks that can reveal prizes, based on Bitcoin mining.

Among these prizes, of course, you can obtain units of a currency called “Satoshis” (in clear reference to Satoshi Nakamoto, the name used by the person or persons responsible for the creation of Bitcoin). Each Satoshi currently has very little value, roughly 1/20 parts of 1 cent.

Image : Fold.

Of course, to mine these Bitcoins (or Satoshis) in the game, each block of binary code will appear once every 10 minutes in the player’s account, and will be located between 50 centimeters and 15 meters from the player, according to those responsible for the game, who also say that with Fold AR they want to make virtual currencies feel “more real” by creating an augmented reality environment in which they are.

The application, which will have a version for iOS and Android, is under development, and a beta should reach the public in different territories. And we should not be surprised by the idea of ​​this game, especially since there are already a large number of titles based on cryptocurrency mining and NFT that allow us to monetize the time in which we play, and even some of the largest companies in the industry are beginning to look at these types of titles with curiosity and interest. [vía GamesBeat]