Netflix to make a new movie with Brie Larson and Amber Heard

The streaming platform Netflix could bring together Brie Larson and Amber Heard, two actresses very fashionable thanks to superhero movies.

On Netflix They are clear that pooling talent helps them attract a large audience to their payment platform. That’s why more and more movie stars are signing good contracts with the streaming service. Now they want to reunite Brie larson (Captain Marvel) and Amber Heard (Mera in Aquaman).

For now we do not have more details of the project where they will be together Brie larson and Amber Heard. So we don’t know if it will be an action movie, comedy or drama. But what is clear that it will generate a lot of interest, since both have fans and detractors in the same numbers.

Previously, Brie larson already joined Netflix with the movie Unicorn shop (2017) which marked her directorial debut. As to Amber Heard, wants to accept a lot of projects to receive more recognition in Hollywood. So this production seems quite suitable for the two actresses.

The two interpreters are in a good moment in their film careers.

Apart from this interesting Netflix project, Brie larson will star in the series of Disney Plus titled Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels), a new installment of Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe that they will soon start rolling and that is why he is already trained hard in the gym. We can also see it in Lessons in Chemistry, an Apple TV series, where she plays Elizabeth Zotts, a scientist whose career is put on hold when she is pregnant, alone, and fired from her laboratory in the 1960s.

While Amber Heard will reprise her role as Mera in Aquaman 2, another film that will soon begin production and will also make Run away with me, where an American in Paris falls in love with a model and the two enter the criminal underworld of the European fashion industry.

Are you looking forward to seeing Brie Larson and Amber Heard in this Netflix movie? Leave us your comments below.