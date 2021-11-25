Netflix | This is the most watched movie of all time on Netflix and it will surprise you

Twelve days after the Netflix premiere of ‘Red Notice’, the action movie starring Gal Gadot, Ryan reynolds and Dwayne johnson, became the second-most-watched streaming movie of all time with 277.9 million hours.

It should be remembered that this film shows Johnson as an FBI agent who must align himself with Nolan Booth (Reynolds), to stop Sarah Black (Gadot) the best thief in the world, who is ready to steal the precious treasure of Cleopatra.

This production directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, is followed in third place ‘Rescue Mission’ by Chris Hemsworth and released on April 24, 2020 with 231 million hours.

The list continues with ‘The Irishman’, ‘The kissing booth 2’, ‘Squad 6’, ‘Spenser Confidential’, ‘Enola Holmes’, ‘Army of the Dead’ and ‘The old guard’.

What is the most watched movie on Netflix?

The most watched movie of all time on Netflix is’Bird Box ‘(Blind) starring Sandra Bullock who debuted in 2018 and tells the story of a mother and her two children who must be safe from a mysterious supernatural presence that drives people to suicide. This tape has 282 million hours on the streaming platform.