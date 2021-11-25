Nemivet Animal, a veterinarian that promotes preventive medicine

Nemivet Animal Care is a veterinary clinic focused on clinical nutrition and preventive medicine for dogs and cats.

Its purpose is to create a culture of well-being and happiness that is transmitted to animals and their families, through veterinary medicine.

Nemivet Animal Care’s mission is to provide pets with a long life, forming alliances with guardians interested in the well-being of their animals.

The clinic works to restore their health more and see them happy, using preventive medicine as a principle.

Nemivet’s vision is to be a benchmark in clinical nutrition, working as a team and with the commitment to have constant training, to form ties of friendship between the responsible tutors and the clinic team and to promote support between companies in the same sector through agreements with Mexican companies.

At Nemivet we value happiness, well-being, friendship and family, as we understand that our pets are part of our family.

Nemivet is a fusion of two words: nemi, of Nahuatl origin which means to live, and vet, of veterinary medicine.

The clinic offers nutritional advice, preventive medicine, aesthetics and accessories. This is located on Calle Real de Dos Carlos No. 213, Fracc. Real de la Plata, Pachuca, Hgo.

The contact number is 7712311922 and on Facebook and Instagram the company is found as @Nemivetmx. The opening hours are from Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

