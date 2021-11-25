Movies you can’t miss on Thanksgiving

Every year on the fourth Thursday of November Thanksgiving is celebrated in the United States. It is a celebration that has a Christian origin for thank all the blessings received during the year, being characteristic to bring the whole family together at lunchtime, with a turkey as the main dish. Marks the start of Christmas And, being a predominantly North American tradition, we have seen it represented in a multitude of series and movies. We review some of them:

‘The ice storm’

Directed by him twice Oscar winner Ang lee, The ice storm It is set Thanksgiving 1973, under a somewhat tumultuous social and political climate, thanks in part to Richard Nixon’s second term. The story takes place in the town of New Canaan, under an ice storm, in which two upper-class families (the Hoods and the Carvers) they collapse due to parental infidelity and alcoholism. Some very young stand out in the cast Tobey Maguire, Elijah Wood and Christina Ricci, in addition to the presence of Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline.

‘Hannah and her sisters’

It is one of the funniest comedies of the actor and director Woody Allen. This film, winner of three Oscars in 1986, tells the story of three very different sisters: Hannah, Holly and Lee.

Hanna is the one with the strongest character and that economically it is a level above the others, as it is married to Elliot, a wealthy businessman. Holly is somewhat unstable and dreams of being an actress and Lee is the little es-alcoholic who lives with a painter much older than her. Everything will get complicated when, in the wake of Thanksgiving, Elliot falls in love with one of the sisters.

‘Better alone than in bad company’

If anyone has understood the American comedy in the 80s, that is John hughes. Starring Steve Martin and John CandyBetter alone than in bad company tells how Neal Page, a publicist, wants to get home to spend Thanksgiving with his family. Nevertheless, his idyllic return will turn into a nightmare when, on the bumpy journey, he meets Del Griffith.

‘Home for the holidays’

Home for the Holidays is the second film as the actress’ director Jodie foster. In her, Claudia larson (Holly Hunter) goes to the family Christmas dinner reluctantly, after losing her job. The film has an incredible cast, bringing together artists from different generations such as Anne Bancroft with Geraldine Chaplin and Robert Downey Jr.

‘Krisha’

Of the A24 author’s vintage, Krisha narrates the madness of the main character (Aunt Krisha) on the familiar Thanksgiving Day. It is the debut feature of Trey Shults, who brought together his real family as actors for this psychological drama.