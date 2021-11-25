Movie actresses share the same beauty trick

Jessica Alba, Julianne Moore, Emma Watson, Brooke Shields and Anne Hathaway have something in common besides being the actresses of the moment and it is a trick from beauty that they share so they look beautiful at all times.

The famous and beautiful actresses are clear that one of the most important steps in the routine of beauty is cleaning and those mentioned share the same facial cleanser.

It is about Regenerating Cleanser by Tata Harper and we already know everything about him, right away we will tell you why he is the favorite of them, check the data.

Read more: Turmeric, the healthy ingredient with which you will achieve porcelain skin

Cleaning the face daily is essential to have a well-groomed and beautiful complexion, as well as to keep the skin purified.

It seems that actresses Hollywood have found the best ally with which to put this step of beauty testing. Tata Harper’s Regenerating Cleanser has become one of their stylish dressing tables, and they apply it every morning and night.

The formula of this product acts like 4 at a time, its main objectives are to thoroughly cleanse the skin, improve its luminosity while purifying, minimize the appearance of pores and help maintain natural hydration.

Read more: Tired of wearing short eyelashes? This is the crucial and natural technique to lengthen them

It is ideal for combination, oily, and dry skin, because it does not contain detergents, alcohol, or dehydrating soaps. It also refreshes and illuminates thanks to the pink clay that exfoliates and balances the production of sebum. The fruit seed powder is responsible for deep cleaning the pores and removing dead skin cells.