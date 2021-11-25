More than 7 tons of fake Pokémon cards seized in China – Kudasai

According to the network of Chinese media observers, customs at the Shanghai-Pudong International Airport in China seized on November 22 a total of twenty boxes with around 400,000 counterfeit cards from the trading card game of the multimedia franchise of Pokemon. The total weight of the cargo was more than 7.6 tons.





«It is one of the largest volumes of cargo with material that violates intellectual property rights seized at the airport in recent years“Commented one of the sources. The Trading Card Game of Pokemon It was one of the first games of its kind in Japan, and is focused on the battle aspects of the popular video game series of the same name.

The sources indicate that the markets of Europe and the United States are suffering a shortage of these products, derived mainly from the prolonged suspension of world trade due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the absence of merchandise globally, there is a lot of competition and resellers seize the opportunity to increase the price of their products, while counterfeiters rush to produce massive volumes of cargo like the one recently seized.

Source: Livedoor News

