Monterrey vs Atlas; Where to watch the game? Here we tell you

Monterrey and Atlas will seek to impose conditions from the first meeting this Wednesday, November 24 on the BBVA stadium field at 9:05 p.m., where the locals seek to give a blow of authority against the Guadalajara team that throughout the tournament has shown that consistency that “Vasco” Aguirre’s team has lacked.

It should be remembered that the royal team comes from an important result after defeating the current champion of the MX League, leaving out the “Machine” of Cruz Azul in the Liguilla and now they will be measured against “La Furia”.

Those led by the Mexican strategist, Javier Aguirre they raise their hands like the title candidates, but first they will have to face the “Zorros” who have become the black horse of the contest, by finishing in second place in the general table and advancing directly to the Liguilla.

It is for this reason that coach Diego Cocca will use his best elements to win from the first game and have greater peace of mind in the second leg at home.

Where to watch the game?

The Rayados de Monterrey will host the “Zorros” in the first leg in the quarterfinals of the Grita México A21 tournament of the MX League, this Wednesday, November 24 at 9:05 pm on the BBVA stadium field.

📅 When is it played? Wednesday, November 24

⏰ What time is it played? 9:05 PM Central Mexico Time

🏟 Where do you play? BBVA Stadium

📺 Who transmits it? Fox Sports