Monterrey vs. Atlas (0-0): summary, statistics, numbers and the best of the match for the quarterfinals of the Liguilla MX 2021 | MEXICO

Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas kept his door at zero against him Monterrey of coach Javier Aguirre, who signed a goalless draw this Wednesday with Atlas in the quarterfinals of the Apertura del mexican soccer.

At their home in Monterrey, northern Mexico, the Rayados de Aguirre, ninth in the table in the regular phase, tried to violate Atlas, second classified, but they left empty-handed, despite the fact that they finished better. with dominance and the locals recovered in a first half of few arrivals, in which the visitors bet not to lose and Monterrey did not achieve clarity in the attack.

Monterrey came out to kill in the second half and closed vigorously; In the 73rd minute, Dutchman Vincent Janssen fired at set and was stopped by Vargas, who a minute later was unharmed in an attack by Chilean Sebastián Vegas.

Atlas showed the best defense of the tournament, tied with América and this Wednesday both confirmed the vitality of their defense because América also did not allow any scores and signed a 0-0 with Pumas.

The America of Argentine coach Santiago Solari bet not to lose in the home of the Pumas UNAM of his compatriot Andrés Lillini and got away with it in a duel locked in the middle of the field, with dominance of the premises and few goal options.

Paraguayan Richard Sánchez shot from the outside in the 77th minute in the clearest play of the Águilas, who led the regular phase of the tournament, but could not confirm it against the Pumas, eleventh in the table, who had their clearest goal play with an arrival of the Argentine Favio Álvarez.

Although America was the leader and the Pumas, only ranked eleventh in the regular season, Solari was conservative. He only sought not to be surpassed to try to decide the series at the Azteca Stadium, his home, next Saturday. Atlas will host Monterrey and América the Pumas on Saturday in the second leg of the quarterfinals.

The ‘Rayados’ showed good football during this round of previous direct elimination and, despite being away, they beat the ‘Machine’ 4-1. Maximiliano Meza, Vincent Janssen and a double by Rogelio Funes Mori determined the resounding victory, which delighted all the fans.

Precisely, the Mexican naturalized Argentine striker is the institution’s top scorer, with a total of four goals. In the same vein is the Colombian Duván Vergara (in addition to an assist), but he is not emerging as a starter for this hard road to the Liga MX title.

However, if they will be from the start Arturo González and Maximiliano Meza, the pair of flyers that has been shining until now: each has three annotations and four goal passes. Coach Javier Aguirre seeks to exploit the good performance they have been showing to gain an advantage at home.

Monterrey faces Atlas for the Liga MX league. (Photo: TUDN / Composition)

For its part, Atlas became one of the surprises throughout the Apertura of the Mexican championship, since they consolidated in second place with 29 points. Since the arrival of coach Diego Cocca, the performance of the squad has improved notably, leaving bad past campaigns in oblivion.

The key behind the great sporting moment is with the offensive power that they won with the pair made up of Julio Furch and Julián Quiñones (six and five celebrations respectively). In addition, the presence of Peruvian Anderson Santamaría in defense has been a guarantee of security: only his goal fell 10 times in 17 presentations.

Monterrey vs. Atlas: match history

In the last 10 direct matches between Monterrey vs. Atlas, the statistics have been favorable for the ‘Rayados’: they won seven times. For their part, the ‘Foxes’ only register two wins, one of them this season. Here we leave you all the details.

11-09-2021: Atlas 2-1 Monterrey – Liga MX

09-01-2021: Atlas 0-2 Monterrey – Liga MX

08-09-2020: Monterrey 1-1 Atlas – Liga MX

11-23-2019: Monterrey 2-0 Atlas – Liga MX

05-05-2019: Atlas 2-0 Monterrey – Liga MX

11-24-2018: Monterrey 3-1 Atlas – Liga MX

02-23-2018: Atlas 0-1 Monterrey – Liga MX

11-26-2017: Monterrey 4-1 Atlas – Liga MX

11-23-2017: Atlas 1-2 Monterrey – Liga MX

09-16-2017: Monterrey 2-1 Atlas – Liga MX

Monterrey vs. Atlas: probable lineups

Monterrey : Esteban Andrada; Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Sebastián Vegas, Matías Kranevitter, Maximiliano Meza, Érick Aguirre, Celso Ortiz, Arturo González, Carlos Rodríguez and Rogelio Funes Mori.

: Esteban Andrada; Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Sebastián Vegas, Matías Kranevitter, Maximiliano Meza, Érick Aguirre, Celso Ortiz, Arturo González, Carlos Rodríguez and Rogelio Funes Mori. Atlas: Camilo Vargas; Hugo Nervo, Anderson Santamaría, Luis Reyes, Diego Barbosa, Jesús Angulo; Ángel Márquez, Jairo Torres, Aldo Rocha, Julio Furch and Julián Quiñones.

