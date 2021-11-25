Monterrey vs Atlas (0-0): Summary | Rayados could not hunt the Zorro

Jorge Rosales

BBVA Stadium / 11/24/2021 23:14:57





In the first leg of the Quarterfinals that was played at the Steel Giant, Striped could not take advantage at home and drew goalless against Atlas, in a game that had a bump in the first half and those led by Javier Aguirre They were able to rebuild, although they lacked the goal that would give them some peace of mind for the Vuelta.

Although the Albiazules finished the first half with 53 percent of ball possession, they went without a break without a single shot, neither on goal nor off course, with some red and black men who started dominating, but then the game got dirty with many kicks.

The Foxes they bothered Esteban Andrada at the beginning of the match, when they searched with a ball at the back of the defense that Sebastian Vegas could not reject and the ball fell to Julian Quinones in the area, but the Argentine goalkeeper cut the play well.

The meeting began with the royal fans booing Julian Quinones, who was not forgiven for his past in Tigers when the local sound announced it in the visiting line-up, and the lack of show meant that at halftime they now went to the local.

In the complementary part the Gang came out with more drive on the offensive, registering his first shot at 51 ‘through Maxi Meza that forced Camilo Vargas to stretch to get the ball.

At 59 ‘it seemed that the royals were celebrating their first score when Rogelio Funes mori pushed to the bottom of the networks a center of Meza from the left, but the referee canceled the play by a offside.

The aggressiveness of the Monterrey made the people in the stadium get into the game with the whole stadium looking to push them to the front, coupled with a Vincent Janssen who entered the changeover at 71 ‘wanting to respond and took a cannon shot that he rejected Camilo Vargas.

The return match between Striped and Atlas It will be next Saturday, November 27 at 9:05 p.m., where it will be defined who advances to Semifinals.