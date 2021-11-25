MIUI 13 could reach your Xiaomi before the end of the year: date and devices
Xiaomi is already finalizing the details of the development of MIUI 13: this is the date it will arrive, and the phones that will be updated.
We have been hearing about MIUI 13 for months, the next major software update for Xiaomi mobile phones, which is scheduled to arrive before the end of the year.
Now, new rumors have emerged indicating what could be the MIUI 13 final arrival date, as well as the full list of Xiaomi models that will receive the update.
December 16, the final arrival date of MIUI 13?
According to the latest information shared by the Xiaomiui portal, Xiaomi would have planned announce the new version of MIUI on December 16. A few weeks before, from November 27, I would start the update process through the beta version of MIUI 13, available for a selected number of devices.
For now, yes, the brand has not commented on the matter, but the CEO of the brand himself confirmed that the new version would be announced before the end of the year.
Regarding the MIUI 13 compatible devices, preliminary lists indicate that there would be about 120 different models compatible with the update. Among them, the following:
Xiaomi models compatible with MIUI 13
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi CC 9
- Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10S
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10i
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11X
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi Mi 11T
- Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi CIVI
- Xiaomi Mi MIX FOLD
- Xiaomi MIX 4
Redmi models compatible with MIUI 13
- Redmi 9A
- Redmi 9AT
- Redmi 9i
- Redmi 9A Sport
- Redmi 9i Sport
- Redmi 9C
- Redmi 9C
- Redmi 9 (India)
- Redmi 9 Activ (India)
- Redmi 9
- Redmi 9 Prime
- Redmi 9T
- Redmi 9 Power
- Redmi 10X 4G
- Redmi 10X 5G
- Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi 10
- Redmi 10 Prime
- Redmi K20
- Redmi K20 (India)
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi K20 Pro (India)
- Redmi K20 Pro Premium
- Redmi K30 4G
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30i 5G
- Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi K30 Pro Zoom
- Redmi K30 Ultra
- Redmi K30S Ultra
- Redmi K40
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40 Pro +
- Redmi K40 Gaming
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi Note 8T
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi Note 8 2021
- Redmi Note 9 4G
- Redmi Note 9 5G
- Redmi Note 9T 5G
- Redmi Note 9S
- Redmi Note 9 Pro (India)
- Redmi Note 9 Pro (Global)
- Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (China)
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi Note 10S
- Redmi Note 10 (China)
- Redmi Note 10 5G (Global)
- Redmi Note 10T (India)
- Redmi Note 10t (Russia)
- Redmi Note 10 JE (Japan)
- Redmi Note 10 Lite (India)
- Redmi Note 10 Pro (India)
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (India)
- Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global)
- Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (India)
- Redmi Note 11 (China)
- Redmi Note 11T (India)
- Redmi Note 11 JE (Japan)
- Redmi Note 11 Pro (China)
- Redmi Note 11 Pro + (China)
POCO models compatible with MIUI 13
- POCO F2 Pro
- LITTLE F3
- LITTLE F3 GT
- LITTLE X2
- POCO X3 (India)
- POCO X3 NFC
- POCO X3 Pro
- LITTLE X3 GT
- LITTLE M2
- LITTLE M2 Reloaded
- LITTLE M3
- LITTLE M2 Pro
- LITTLE M3 Pro 5G
- LITTLE M4 Pro 5G
- LITTLE C3
- LITTLE C31
Xiaomi Pad models compatible with MIUI 13
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G
Related topics: MIUI, Phones, Chinese Phones, Xiaomi
Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever
Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99!