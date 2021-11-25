Miguel ‘Alacrán’ Berchelt moves camp to Las Vegas

The ‘Alacrán’ Berchelt terminated his working relationship with coach Alfredo Caballero in Sonora

Former world champion Miguel ‘Alacrán’ Berchelt will move his training headquarters to Las Vegas after ending the working relationship he maintained for more than four years with the renowned Sonoran coach Alfredo Caballero in Hermosillo.

“I am going to train in Las Vegas, but I will no longer be with Alfredo Caballero,” Berchelt told ESPN Knockout. A few weeks ago he was seen training the ‘Alacràn’ with Jorge Capetillo in Las Vegas. He was also working in Miami with Jorge Rubio. At the moment there is no definitive name to train him.

The ‘Alacrán’ Berchelt spoke this Friday with ESPN KNOCKOUT El Show. ESPN KnockOut

Berchelt said he will return in 2022 in the lightweight division after a long and successful super featherweight campaign.. He won the Super Featherweight Championship, version of the World Boxing Council, a belt of which he made seven defenses, six of them successful against rivals such as Francisco Vargas, Takashi Miura and Jason Sosa.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

With the fall to Óscar Valdez, last February, Berchelt was training with Caballero in Sonora for seasons, but never for a formal return for a contest.. Caballero is currently training with Juan Francisco ‘Gallo’ Estrada for a possible third fight with Román ‘Chocolatito’ González early next year.

Miguel Berchelt, who just celebrated 30 years of life, is 11 years old as a professional boxer and is 38-2 with 34 knockouts.. In world championship fights, he has a record of nine wins and a single loss, including two fights for the interim super featherweight belt by the World Boxing Organization.