Mick Jagger went to the beach with an unusual look and Gigi Hadid’s first bachelorette outing: celebrities in one click

With an extravagant look as we are used to, Mick Jagger took off his shoes and enjoyed the beaches of Miami with his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick. At 78, Mick proved that he still has rock to spare: he returned to the stage with the stone, No Filter Tour (Photos: The Grosby Group)

In a striking red Versace jumpsuit, boots and black hat, Gigi Hadid was seen for the first time since her breakup with Zayn Malik. It was with his sister Bella, when they were leaving a photo session in New York City

Naomi Watts climbed to the top of the Empire State Building to kick off New York Fashion Week. With an office team, the actress is cuter than ever

Jared Leto attended the House of Gucci movie premiere in a velvet suit, the latest unisex trend this season. For the film, the actor had to face a surprising transformation

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went out to dinner and they were fun and very in love

Gerard Butler in a suit posing for the paparazzi at a presentation in Rome

George Clooney and Julia Roberts were flown by helicopter to their new romantic destination in Australia. The reason? Filming your new movie

Rod Stewart returned to his best hobby: accompanying his son Aiden to a soccer game

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria keep warm for a walk with their baby during the cold temperatures that swept through New York City



Máxima visited a mental health clinic in Amsterdam (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Ricardo Fort: millionaire expenses, invented girlfriends and a dizzying career that led to his death

Palito Ortega told how it was to see his mother again, who abandoned the family when he was a child

The day that Ricardo Fort defended Mauro Icardi for his romance with Wanda Nara: “A genius”