Meryl Streep’s daughter gets engaged a year after their divorce

Grace Gummer, the daughter of Meryl Streep, marries! His partner, the producer and musician Mark Ronson has announced his engagement to the award-winning actress’s daughter. The singer, winner of seven Grammy Awards and producer of artists such as Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, confirmed the good news on his podcast The Fader Uncovered“I got engaged last weekend,” Ronson said excitedly. The musician of Electricity He noted that he and his now-fiancée shared their first kiss while listening to Australian rock band Tame Impala’s debut album, InnerSpeaker, a moment that he fondly cherishes and inspires his music.

Mark Ronson will become part of this great Hollywood family. Grace Gummer, whose resemblance to his mother is undeniable, is one of the daughters of the Oscar-winning actress with the famous sculptor Don gummer. He has two sisters, Mamie and Louisa, 37 and 29 years old respectively, and a brother, Henry, 41, who is a musician and actor, but has preferred to remain anonymous. Grace Gummer’s parents would be thrilled to hear of her engagement and happy to welcome Mark Ronson. “They seemed to like her, which is a good sign. It would be overwhelming for any guy to try to charm Meryl Streep,” commented a source on Page Six last March, noting that the couple had been dating for “several months,” after that they had been photographed together for the first time in September 2020.

The rumors of engagement between the two emerged last May when we saw Meryl Streep’s daughter wearing a fabulous diamond ring on the ring finger of her left hand, some photos that were published in Page Six, while enjoying a romantic walk in London.

East it will be the second marriage for both stars. Grace filed for divorce from the musician and actor from Nomadland Tay Strathairn, 40, in April 2020, just six months after her wedding. Then the actress cited “irreconcilable differences” after they separated in August 2019, just 42 days after they secretly married. Ronson was married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume, 36, from 2011 to 2018, and previously got engaged to Rashida Jones, 45, in 2003.

Gummer is an actress whose credits include Smash, American Horror Story, Mr. Robot and A Teacher . Ronson is a music producer who has worked with great artists such as Miley Cyrus, Adele, Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, and whose career began thanks to the successful career of Amy Winehouse and was consolidated with the Oscar that he won with Lady Gaga when composing Shallow for the soundtrack of A star has been born.







