Memo Ochoa fulfills the wish of Gerardo Galindo’s son, former Pumas player

The goalkeeper of América had the detail of getting off the bus to sign a shirt for Mateo Galindo, youngest son of ‘Jerry’

MEXICO — Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper of the America, fulfilled the wish of one of the sons of Gerardo ‘Jerry’ Galindo, current director of the Department of Sports Intelligence of Cougars and former player of the same university club.

The also goalkeeper of the Mexican team took a few minutes to sign an Eagles shirt to Matthew, the smallest of the children of Galindo and who is a great sports fan, this due to the sports heritage in the family.

Guillermo Ochoa signed a shirt for Gerardo Galindo’s son. ESPN

Ochoa He got off the bus, exclusively, at the request of ‘Jerry’, who was with his son when the goalkeeper stamped his signature and then thanked him for the gesture of humility and to give him a few words after the match that ended in a goalless draw at the University Olympic Stadium.

The ‘Jerry’ was part of the historical team of the 2004 two-time championship and consolidated alongside names such as Jaime Lozano, Ailton da Silva, José Luis López and Darío Verón. Even, Galindo He was born from the feline quarry, so he knows in depth the DNA of the Pedregal complex.

Galindo was a player for the Pumas from 1997 to 2006 to later go to Necaxa from 2006 to 2008 and then go to Monterrey. Then he went through Tijuana, Tecos and finished his career in Altamira. In addition, he had participation with the Mexican team in the 2005 Gold Cup.

Among his track records he has three titles of MX League and a Champion of Champions. After his retirement he took the course of technical director and was in lower divisions of Cougars until he took the direction of sports intelligence with the arrival of Leopoldo Silva to the presidency.