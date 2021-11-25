Memo Ocho signs Jerry Galindo’s son after Pumas vs América

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.25.2021 01:06:33





Guillermo Ochoa not only did he manage to keep his goal at zero against Pumas in the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021, but also he was one of the most requested players by the fans at the exit of América from Ciudad Universitaria.

But it was the detail that Memo had with Gerardo Galindo’s son, head of the Sports Intelligence Area of ​​Pumas, which attracted more attention after the Capital Classic that ended in a goalless draw at the start of the Liguilla.

According to ESPN, the goalkeeper got off the bus at Jerry’s request for what sign an America jersey to the youngest of the former footballer’s children who now works as a manager at the Pedregal club.

Ochoa, the man of the match

Despite the low level shown by both teams, Memo Ochoa was named as the man of the match for keeping his arc at zero, making four saves, going out in four successful aerial games, and hitting seven successful punts.

“Guillermo Ochoa was a factor for Club América, which achieved a draw in the first leg of the Quarterfinals against Pumas; intervened appropriately to protect his goal“wrote Liga MX to applaud the goalkeeper’s work.