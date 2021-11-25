Megan Fox surprises everyone by showing herself in a metallic bodysuit and sexy corset

From the beginning of her relationship with the rock singer Machine Gun Kelly, Megan fox He has been present in the media again, and now he was very sexy in a video that he shared in his stories of Instagram, modeling a black corset and a metallic body with which she showed off her curves to the maximum.

The 35-year-old actress continues to be very popular on her social networks, with more than 13 million followers just in Instagram. His most recent work is the film “Night teeth”, which will premiere in Netflix on October 20 and in which he shares credits with Debbie ryan, Alexander Ludwig and Lucy fry.

Megan has also caused a sensation with her most recent publication on that social network, in which she appears very sexy walking down the street, wearing a total look black consisting of stockings, miniskirt, lace top, shoes and a long coat; the message that accompanied the image was “Guys, I had a business meeting today. I made sure to wear something subtle and professional. “

