Meet the celebrities who bet the most

Mexico (MiMorelia.com).- What do celebrities do when they are not on set or performing? Some people want to explore the world, while others like to stay and relax at home. Others love to have a good time and experience the thrill of an exciting game of poker or roulette. Here are five examples of famous people who like to gamble as much as you do, if not more.

George Clooney

Gambling is an important aspect of life for the protagonist of “The Big Scam” and “The New Big Scam,” and he enjoys it so much that in 2005 he had the idea to build a casino in Las Vegas, but the plan fell through.

Why do you like to gamble so much?

Clooney’s love of gambling is so intense that he is not limited to just gambling at casinos. Until he married Amal Ramzi, the actor was so sure that he would never marry again that he bet the actress Michelle Pfeiffer 70 thousand euros that he would not.

The rest, as they say, is history. With four years of marriage behind them, George Clooney and Amal Clooney have become. Few people know that Michelle Pfeiffer has a healthy bank account. It is important to note that Clooney has made bets like this before.

Harry Styles

Harry does not take the issue of gambling very lightly in casinos, much less after his record company gave him several warnings about his liking for the casino. It is said that he lost a lot of money at low-grossing events in mid-2013, when his career was just beginning.

Win or lose?

How much you have won or lost at the casinos remains a mystery, but one thing is for sure: you are having a good time and you are not seen in them. Only time will be able to tell if this celebrity really made or lost money in the casinos, since it is known that the figures exceed one hundred thousand dollars without any difficulty, who knows, we will soon find out in a magazine.

Pamela anderson

The world is aware that Pamela likes to gamble and gamble. She has had memorable moments at the casinos, where she even met her ex-boyfriend, Rick Salomon, a well-known American poker player. She is a very famous actress who mixes the world of cinema and casinos in one package.

Investments that have not been seen

Since 2007 the actress has often expressed her desire to establish a casino in Las Vegas, but such plans have not materialized. Some casinos, on the other hand, have used Pamela Anderson’s notoriety in the gaming industry, as well as her appeal, to make her the face of their games. Some slot machines at the Palms Casino have it as a protagonist.

Ben affleck

The actor’s bets went awry and some reports claim that this was a contributing factor to his decision to divorce Jennifer Garner. However, he is an expert poker player and there is no evidence that he suffers from. His frequent appearances at Las Vegas casinos between 2010 and 2014 include a wake-up call at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for improper practices (card counting) in a game of Blackjack, one of his favorites.

Floyd mayweather

This ex-boxer enjoys the good things and flaunts them on his social media platforms. He rarely gambles in casinos, although he gambles large amounts on sporting events. Before certain key fights, he even bet on his behalf, which paid off for Floyd as he was undefeated in his boxing career.

Sportsman or gambler?

His playing career is currently on the back burner, but as the saying goes, lessons learned well are never forgotten. I hope you know how to use your fervor for video games forever.

Remember that, whether you are known or not, it is essential to proceed with caution and responsibility in everything you do as it has a great place to get your feet wet if you are new to gaming.