Matt Damon confirms his role in his return to Marvel

MADRID, July 29 (CulturaOcio) –

While all eyes are on Marvel’s multiversal plot, that started timidly with WandaVisión, has been unleashed with Loki and that will expand with films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in a galaxy far, far away, Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder prepares to return. He will do it with his fourth installment, Thor: Love and Thunder, which will also bring back old acquaintances, such as Natalie Portman … or Matt Damon.

The fourth film in the saga will be directed again by Taika Waititi and that will involve the transformation of Jane Foster in Mighty Thor, but the details of how this will happen are still being kept under wraps. What has transcended is the return of characters such as the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, Dave Bautista’s Drax or Karen Gillan’s Nebula) or Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

But in addition to a powerful group of heroes, who will face the villain embodied by Christian bale, Love and Thunder will also be filled with cameos from big stars. And it is that in addition to Russell Crowe, who will play Zeus, the film will feature Melissa McCarthy, who will play a fake version of Hela in the film in a theater similar to the one that already appeared in Thor: Ragnarok and which will again feature Sam neill (Odin), Luke hemsworth (Thor) and Matt Damon, who will reprise his role as fake Loki.

Speaking to ComicBook, Damon confirmed that he will reprise his role as fake Loki and noted that “they will return that joke” from the theater and “improve it a little.” “I don’t know if it’s a secret or not, although everyone knows it. I went there to shoot. I think they figured it out, because the paparazzi took pictures of us so that everyone knew what we were doing, “he said.

We will have to wait until May of next year, when Thor: Love and Thunder is released, to see how Waititi updates his Asgardian theater with Damon, Neil and company.