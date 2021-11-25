Matt Damon confesses the movie that he knew it was going to be “a disaster” while making it

The race of Matt Damon it is full of big hits at the box office, such as ‘The indomitable Will Hunting’, ‘Interstellar’ or the Jason Bourne Saga. In addition, the actor continues with his career in the world of Hollywood and is already preparing the arrival of his new project, ‘Question of blood‘, which opens this August 13 or’The last duel‘, which will hit theaters in October this year and where he has worked with Ben Affleck.

Although it is true that the actor recently revealed that turned down a role in ‘Avatar’, something that luckily did not affect his career as a performer at all. But it seems that Matt does not always have a good eye and has sometimes been involved in a feature film that it didn’t look very good.

Matt Damon isn’t shy about his worst movie

One of his big mistakes, according to him, was participating in the film ‘The big Wall‘. In fact Matt Damon himself tells how he and his daughter joke about it: “She loves to criticize my films. My daughter is very hard on me. She will not see my films on purpose, only the ones she thinks are going to be good. It bursts me in the ones that don’t work well. “, he confesses.





Matt Damon in 'The Great Wall'

On ‘The Great Wall’, he doesn’t shy away from saying what he thinks: “I thought, ‘This is exactly how disasters happen‘. It is not something coherent, it does not work as a film, “he says in the podcast WTF.

He goes on to say: ‘I saw the movie and it had the same premise as’Lawrence of Arabia ‘,’ Dancing with Wolves ‘or’ Avatar‘. Someone from outside comes to a new culture and finds value in it, brings some skill from outside that helps in their fight against whatever and this changes them forever“.

“My daughter knew it. When she talks about the movie, she calls it ‘The Wall.’ And I’m like, ‘Come on, it’s called’ The Great Wall, ‘and you know it.’ And she says, ‘Dad, there is nothing great in that movie‘. He’s one of the funniest people I know, “explains Matt.

He ends by saying: “I came to consider the definition of a professional actor; knowing you’re in a mess and thinking, ‘OK, I have four more months left. This is the dawn siege of Hamburguer Hill. Definitely I’m going to die here, but I’m doing it. “

