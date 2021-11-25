Matt Damon and Ben Affleck will be working together again!

Matt Damon talks about co-writing the Last Duel with Ben Affleck

Matt Damon shared details on how he wrote The last duel with his friend and fellow actor Ben affleck, the first time the two have written together since their Oscar-winning work on In search of destiny.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight, The actor spoke briefly about how he and Affleck had gotten back together to write the next film directed by Ridley Scott. Adapted from the novel by Eric Jager, The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France, the film tells the story of a trial by combat of 1386, the last officially recognized legal duel in France.

“I think we just found out that having done… like, making movies for 30 years, we actually learned something about structure along the way and the process went a lot faster. And so I think we will write a lot more in the future just because it didn’t turn out to take as long as we thought. In fact, it was a lot of fun. Matt Damon for Entertainment Tonight,

Damon and Affleck collaborated on his first co-written film In search of destiny, a story for which the duo won the 1998 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Damon explained that when they were writing, they were basically “unemployed” and they had no deadlines to meet. “And now we can build the time, it’s a bit more structured, right? Okay, let’s write 10 to 2, you know, because we can drop off the kids and then we can pick up the kids. In fact, we now have lives, which is good, finally.

