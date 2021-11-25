Mass vaccination to “survive” the flu campaign

In the year 2020 to flu was given up for missing thanks to the measures against Covid-19, such as the use of a mask, hand hygiene or interpersonal distance. However, this year -and with the relaxation of the aforementioned measures-, Family doctors warn that “If we want to survive this year’s flu campaign we need a massive vaccination campaign”.

Flu vaccination from Primary Care.

The objective of the current vaccination campaign against influenza in the Community of Madrid is to achieve 75% coverage in the case of people over 60 years of age and health and social health personnel, while in the case of pregnant women and vulnerable people it is 60 percent. Because, Jesus Alonso Fernandez, a family doctor at CS Valdebernardo and first vice president of the SEMG in Madrid, believes that it is essential that physicians “take advantage of any time in consultation to promote the flu vaccine among patients.”

This is how he expressed himself during his speech at the III Madrid Congress of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians, where he has listed six keys for which in 2020 “there was no flu”: