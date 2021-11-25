Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James get the formula for success against the Indiana Pacers

In the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Indiana Pacers in NBA 2021-22, LeBron James had his best game of the season and got the formula to replicate if they want to keep winning.

The 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) it hadn’t started very well for Los angeles lakers who, in addition to suffering in his game and losing many games after having a great advantage, suffered the misfortune of the injury of Lebron James that took him away from the courts for a long time.

In that time that The king He was not present, his absence was very noticeable, especially in the ability to organize the offense and have a leader on the field. Anthony Davis, Russell westbrook and Carmelo anthony They did what they could to not show it, but it wasn’t enough.

This Wednesday night, James returned from his suspension after the conflict with Isiaiah stewart And true to form, he reminded everyone why he is considered one of the best players in history. It was the 395th time he had more than 30 points and 5 assists, the most in the NBA historically.

Los Angeles Lakers key to success: LeBron James

Yes, that simple. This victory in overtime by 124-116 against Indiana Pacers, showed that LeBron is the only one capable of leading the team to the coveted ring. The game was carried on his shoulders in the fourth quarter and overtime where he dominated the actions, turning several triples clutch and the double that sentenced history.

He ended the night with 39 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks. Finally, it was seen in all its glory, and it is clearer than ever: AD, Russ, Melo and company, they need this Bron to get where they want. He is the only one capable of raising the level of the rest of his teammates.