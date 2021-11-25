List of discounts available in the Switch eShop with the Nintendo of America Cyber ​​Deals – Nintenderos

We bring you interesting news from Nintendo of america. Apparently, the company has launched a new promotion with discounts on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

The offers below have been announced America (You have our tutorial on how to access your eShop here), although many of the discounted titles also correspond to those that Nintendo Europe has also lowered its Cyber ​​offers for Black Friday. We will be on the lookout in case something is announced for Europe.

Here are the most prominent discounts in America:

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 30% Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity 30% Persona 5 Strikers fifty% MONSTER HUNTER RISE 25% Super mario odyssey 30% Just Dance 2022 40% Among us twenty% Kirby star allies 30% MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order 30% Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny 33% Sonic Colors: Ultimate 25% BRAVELY DEFAULT II 30% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 30% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Torna the Golden Country 30% DOOM Eternal 60% Tetris Effect: Connected 33% The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim fifty% Subnautica fifty% Little Nightmares II 33% Cyber ​​shadow twenty% ASTRAL CHAIN 30% DAEMON X MACHINA 30% The Jackbox Party Pack 8 twenty% Castlevania Advance Collection 25% Dark Souls: Remastered fifty% Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise fifty% Cuphead 30% Hades 30% DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition 30% Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes fifty% The Messenger 60% Ori and the Will of the Wisps 40% LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition 40% SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD fifty% Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Four. Five% Subnautica: Below Zero 33% SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy 40% Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido fifty% Spelunky 2 twenty% Dead cells 40% Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore 30% Immortals Fenyx Rising 66% Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition 30% FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition 30% 1-2-Switch 40% NBA 2K22 fifty% Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition 70% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV 33% Shantae and the Seven Sirens 30% Sid Meier’s Civilization VI 70%

You have the complete list of offers on the official Nintendo of America website.

What do you think? You can find more similar promotions from other companies at this link.

