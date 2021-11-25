List of discounts available in the Switch eShop with the Nintendo of America Cyber ​​Deals – Nintenderos

We bring you interesting news from Nintendo of america. Apparently, the company has launched a new promotion with discounts on the Nintendo Switch eShop.
The offers below have been announced America (You have our tutorial on how to access your eShop here), although many of the discounted titles also correspond to those that Nintendo Europe has also lowered its Cyber offers for Black Friday. We will be on the lookout in case something is announced for Europe.
Here are the most prominent discounts in America:
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|30%
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
|30%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|fifty%
|MONSTER HUNTER RISE
|25%
|Super mario odyssey
|30%
|Just Dance 2022
|40%
|Among us
|twenty%
|Kirby star allies
|30%
|MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order
|30%
|Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny
|33%
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|25%
|BRAVELY DEFAULT II
|30%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|30%
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Torna the Golden Country
|30%
|DOOM Eternal
|60%
|Tetris Effect: Connected
|33%
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|fifty%
|Subnautica
|fifty%
|Little Nightmares II
|33%
|Cyber shadow
|twenty%
|ASTRAL CHAIN
|30%
|DAEMON X MACHINA
|30%
|The Jackbox Party Pack 8
|twenty%
|Castlevania Advance Collection
|25%
|Dark Souls: Remastered
|fifty%
|Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise
|fifty%
|Cuphead
|30%
|Hades
|30%
|DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
|30%
|Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes
|fifty%
|The Messenger
|60%
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|40%
|LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition
|40%
|SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD
|fifty%
|Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
|Four. Five%
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|33%
|SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy
|40%
|Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
|fifty%
|Spelunky 2
|twenty%
|Dead cells
|40%
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
|30%
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|66%
|Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
|30%
|FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition
|30%
|1-2-Switch
|40%
|NBA 2K22
|fifty%
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition
|70%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
|33%
|Shantae and the Seven Sirens
|30%
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
|70%
You have the complete list of offers on the official Nintendo of America website.
What do you think? You can find more similar promotions from other companies at this link.
Via.